A Gentle Introduction to Mercury

NOTE: This book is a work in progress.

Author: Zetian Lin (https://sebastian.graphics)

Project repository: https://github.com/bctnry/gentle-introduction-to-mercury

Latest version: Very Early Draft (October 2025)

Contact for sending comments and reviews:

zaaktin.lam {at} outlook [dot] com

You can always download the latest draft on GitHub: https://github.com/bctnry/gentle-introduction-to-mercury/blob/master/main.pdf

Table of Contents

(NOTE: very early draft; subject to change.)